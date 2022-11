RD Kalhoru, a senior National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, has resigned from his position.

On Saturday, RD Kalhoru, who has been working in the prosecution division of the Karachi Bureau since 2010, submitted his letter of resignation to the NAB chairman.

Kalhoru was reportedly experiencing severe emotional stress as a result of returning high-profile NAB cases from the courts.

It should be noted that two senior NAB prosecutors have previously left their positions in the past.