Punjab governor urges help to traumatised flood-affectees

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that it is important to treat people, who suffered from trauma due to devastations caused by the recent flash flood in different parts of the province.

Chairing a meeting of the vice-chancellors of various public-sector universities regarding rehabilitation of flood victims at the Governor’s House on Thursday, he said there is an urgent need to help people come out of the post-floods emotional and psychological trauma and carry out rehabilitation activities.

“Those who saw their loved-ones swept away by the flood waters and homes and livestock being washed away are going through the worst mental agony,” Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said.

Head of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib and Chief Organiser Edhi Foundation Pakistan Dr. Saeed Elahi were also present. He called for mobilising universities to help solve post flash floods psychological and emotional complications of the flood victims.

Lauding the relief work by the public and private sector universities, he urged the vice-chancellors, faculty members and students to continue rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims. The meeting decided to start a pilot programme for psychology, sociology and social work students so that they could conduct a survey to address the psychological and emotional problems of flood victims and help them recover from trauma.

It was also decided to expand scope of the programme and start short courses in universities to make it a permanent component of the education and training of students.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, University of Education (UoE) Vice Chancellor Talat Nasir Pasha, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Bushra Mirza, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Syed Mansoor Sarwar, University of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Naseem Ahmed, Information Techonology (IT) University Vice Chancellor Sarfaraz Khurshid and others participated in the meeting.

RBISE announces HSSC Part-I Exam 2022 results: Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Thursday announced the result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination Part-I, 2022.

According to RBISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, out of a total 74,537 enrolled candidates 72,281, including 41,386 female and 30,895 male students, appeared in the examination. A total of 66,119 were regular while 6,162 were private students.

Assistant Controller Conduct, Assistant Controller Secrecy and several other members of their teams were also present on the occasion.

Controller Examinations RBISE, Mehmood Awan informed that a total of 23,695 candidates remained successful with 32.78 being the overall pass percentage. A total of 48,391 candidates failed the exams while 2242 remained absent, he said.

According to RBISE spokesman, the students can check their results on the board’s website www.biserawalpindi. edu.pk. In case of any difficulty, the students can contact the controller examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or visit the board’s Interbranch at RBISE Complex near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah Rawalpindi, he added.