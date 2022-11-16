Gold prices in Pakistan raise to historic high mark

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise sharply on Wednesday, with the US dollar gaining ground against the Pakistan rupee and the price of yellow metal rising steadily in the international market.

The gold price of one tola of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1850 to reach Rs158,850 getting closer to the all-time high value of Rs162000 per tola in Pakistan that was set in July earlier this year.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1586 to reach Rs136,188. The 10-gram of 22-Karat gold is being traded for Rs124839.

In the international market, the price of one ounce of gold was increased by $7 to reach $1782.

The price of 24-Karat silver in the country also increased by Rs10 per tola and was available for Rs1690 while the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat was increased by Rs8.60 to reach Rs1448.92.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.