Monday, November 14, 2022


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 14 November 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,250 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,960. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,490.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Karachi PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Islamabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Peshawar PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Quetta PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Sialkot PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Attock PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Gujranwala PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Jehlum PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Multan PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Bahawalpur PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Gujrat PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Nawabshah PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Chakwal PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Hyderabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Nowshehra PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Sargodha PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Faisalabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790
Mirpur PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790

 

