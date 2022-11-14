Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 14 November 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,250 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,960. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,490.