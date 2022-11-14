Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 14 November 2022 The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,960. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,490. The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 14 November 2022 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Karachi PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Islamabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Peshawar PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Quetta PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Sialkot PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Attock PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Gujranwala PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Jehlum PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Multan PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Bahawalpur PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Gujrat PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Nawabshah PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Chakwal PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Hyderabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Nowshehra PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Sargodha PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Faisalabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790 Mirpur PKR 156,250 PKR 1,790