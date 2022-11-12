Daily Times

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 12 November 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs155,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,660. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,521 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 142,907.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 155,950 PKR 1,800
Karachi PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Islamabad PKR 156,000 PKR 1,800
Peshawar PKR 156,050 PKR 1,800
Quetta PKR 156,090 PKR 1,800
Sialkot PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Attock PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Gujranwala PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Jehlum PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Multan PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Bahawalpur PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Gujrat PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Nawabshah PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Chakwal PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Hyderabad PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Nowshehra PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Sargodha PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Faisalabad PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800
Mirpur PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800

