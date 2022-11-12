Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 12 November 2022 The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs155,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,660. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,521 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 142,907. The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 12 November 2022 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 155,950 PKR 1,800 Karachi PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Islamabad PKR 156,000 PKR 1,800 Peshawar PKR 156,050 PKR 1,800 Quetta PKR 156,090 PKR 1,800 Sialkot PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Attock PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Gujranwala PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Jehlum PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Multan PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Bahawalpur PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Gujrat PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Nawabshah PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Chakwal PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Hyderabad PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Nowshehra PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Sargodha PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Faisalabad PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800 Mirpur PKR 155,900 PKR 1,800