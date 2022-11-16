Imran compromising foreign policy: Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ruining Pakistan’s foreign policy in his previous tenure and isolating the country on the international stage.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Khan the former prime minister who ruled Pakistan since 2018 had done nothing for the country in both domestic and foreign affairs, adding, he has damaged Pakistan’s relations with the United States for no reason, however, now Pakistani government was trying its best to restore its relations with the United States.

The minister said Khan always played with the destiny and dignity of the country and nation by pointing fingers at the world’s superpower with whom Pakistan had a 70-year relationship. “Khan only wants power, he said, adding, his party leaders are scared of his confused policies”. Replying to a question, he said the appointment of the next army chief would be held as per the procedure laid out in the constitution and with the consultation of allied parties and we are standing with the government’s decision. He criticized that it was quite surprising that a person, who destroyed the country during his four-year rule, now considered himself a savior and wants every decision according to his wish. Kaira said the entire narrative of Imran Khan has one underlying goal to put enough pressure on the institutions, adding, Khan was putting pressure on Army for its neutral role.

Imran Khan’s political life was full of contradictions and he could not keep his stance on any issue for more than a few weeks or months, he added.