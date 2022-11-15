Imran Khan’s sons leave for London

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sons departed from Zaman Park for Lahore Airport to catch a flight back to London.

Strict security was in place as Kasim and Sulaiman both departed for the airport from Zaman Park.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, the leader of the PTI, drove Imran Khan’s sons to the airport from Zaman Park.

In this regard, it should be remembered that Kasim and Sulaiman travelled to Pakistan on Thursday last to see their father Imran Khan following his attack in Wazirabad during the PTI’s long march.

Due to the arrival of his boys, the PTI chairman had restricted his political activities.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sons, earlier this month arrived in Pakistan to meet their father who was wounded in an assassination attempt during the party’s long march in Wazirabad.

Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan landed in Lahore from the UK and drove straight to Zaman Park.

Khan’s children are from his former wife Jemima Goldsmith

Earlier, Jemima Goldsmith expressed shock over the assassination attempt on Khan. She also praised the man who foiled the attack on the PTI chief during the party’s long march.

The news we dread…

Thank God he’s okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman. https://t.co/DGoxlJGwxb — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 3, 2022

Jemima also conveyed their sons’ gratitude to the man who foiled the assassination attempt. “The news we dread… Thank God he’s okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman,” she wrote.

Imran Khan also dedicated his book ‘Pakistan, A Personal History’ to his sons.

The couple tied the knot in 1995 and parted ways in 2004 and now both of their sons live with their mother.