KP commandos reach Zaman Park for security of Imran Khan

Amid threats to life of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, police commandos from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken over security of Zaman Park where former prime minister is staying after receiving bullet wounds in Wazirabad attack.

As per details, more than 15 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police commandos have reached Zaman Park to perform security duties of Imran Khan. The commandos will be deputed in close circle. In view of security concerns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, a security wall has been constructed outside his residence in Lahore. The security was enhanced outside the former prime minister’s residence in Zaman Park after a security alert was issued by the Special Branch.

Furthermore, check posts were also set up at the entry and exit points of Zaman Park, and more security cameras were also installed to ensure safety. A special desk was also set up to keep a record of visitors to the former premier’s residence. Authorities also posted women police officers for checking at entry points. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar visited Zaman Park and reviewed the security arrangements. Advisor Omar Sarfraz Cheema also reached Zaman Park and said that according to the latest reports the PTI chief is facing security threats and his security is being increased. Cheema furthered that federal government agencies were not included in the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate the Wazirabad attack because Imran has doubts about their heads.

The advisor also said that they have confidence in the Punjab Police Department.