Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after falling down from stairs

Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend. The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a “silly fall” that led to a “silly neck situation.”

“Sh** Happens,” Camila wrote on Nov. 10. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…”

Camila, who shares kids Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, with husband Matthew, then offered her followers a piece of advice. “Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!” she wrote. “Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went. A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…”

After sharing her health news, the Women of Today founder, who tied the knot with the Dallas Buyers Club star in 2012, received heaps of well-wishes in the comments from celebs.

“Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!” Rita Wilson wrote, while Isla Fisher commented, “Still looking beautiful.”

Camila’s injury comes just days after she paid tribute to Matthew on his 53rd birthday. “On the way…Two lands came together from far away…Another trip around the Sun…what a blessing you are to us… @officiallymcconaughey,” she captioned a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “Birthday day.”

While the stars often keep their family life private, Camila did share some insight into motherhood during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year.

“Some days, I feel like I got it, and then some other days, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m so lost,'” she said on April 1. “As parents, as moms, you feel a lot of times, ‘Well, I did it, so I can do it and I can continue doing it.'”

As she noted, “It takes a moment for you to realize that, ‘You know what? It’s okay to ask for help.’ It’s okay.”