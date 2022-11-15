IHC summons IGP over road closures due to PTI protests

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad over a petition filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protests and sit-ins.

During the hearing of the case, IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq remarked that the motorway was under the federal government and asked why the government has not opened it for traffic yet. He argued that protests are also held in front of the Parliament, questioning “why do you then stop them?” Justice Farooq noted that “containers are lying all over Islamabad” and asked “why don’t they [the government] make a good anti-rights force? Why install containers?”

To this, the additional attorney general told the court that law and order is a matter of the provincial government. Subsequently, the court summoned the IG Islamabad for the next hearing and ordered that the IG submit a report regarding PTI rallies and road closures in the federal capital. The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 17. Traders had filed a petition against the closure of roads due to protests, in which it was stated that demonstrations have been ongoing since the change of government in April. Further, it stated that due to the protests and road closures, citizens and businessmen are facing difficulties and their fundamental rights are being infringed upon. In the petition, the court was requested to direct the government to maintain traffic flow on the roads, especially on the motorway. “PTI should be forced to organise its rallies outside Islamabad,” it said.