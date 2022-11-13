Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 128 runs in 2nd one-dayer to level series

LAHORE: Half-centuries from Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Tayyab Arif and Shawaiz Irfan and three wickets by Mohammad Zeeshan led Pakistan U19 to a 128-run win over Bangladesh U19 in the second one-day at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The win also means the series is level on 1-1 with the third and final 45-over-match to be played on 14 November at the same venue. After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 242 for eight in their allotted 45 overs. Mohammad Tayyab Arif coming to bat at number three top-scored for his side with a 98-ball 66, which included six fours and one six. Arafat Minhas batting at number seven returned undefeated on 57 off 41 balls, hitting eight fours and one six. Shawaiz Irfan was other notable run getter for the hosts with a quick-fire 51 off 39 balls, striking three fours and four sixes.

For Bangladesh, Iqbal Hossain Emmon and Maruf Mridha bagged two wickets apiece. In return, the visitors were bowled out for 114 in 28 overs. Only three batters – Ashiqur Rahman (42, 36b, 8×4), Sharear Sakib (16, 29b, 1×4) and Iqbal Hossain (11 not out, 12b, 2×4) managed to enter into double figures. Right-arm fast Zeeshan was the pick of the bowlers with match figures of 7-3-20-3. Ali Asfand and Ali Raza took two wickets each.

Brief scores:

Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 128 runs

Pakistan U19 242-8, 45 overs (Mohammad Tayyab Arif 66, Arafat Minhas 57 not out, Shawaiz Irfan 51; Maruf Mridha 2-43, Iqbal Hossain Emmon 2-45) vs Bangladesh U19 114 all out, 28 overs (Ashiqur Rahman 42; Mohammad Zeeshan 3-20, Ali Asfand 2-12, Ali Raza 2-29)

Player of the match: Arafat Minhas (Pakistan U19).