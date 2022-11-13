President Alvi stresses need for creating easiness for taxpayers

President Dr Arif Alvi has said there is a need to ensure strictness against tax evasion and tax collecting authorities must create easiness for taxpayers.

He said this while addressing a Public Awareness Seminar on Wafaqi Tax Mohtasib at the Governor’s House here on Saturday. To create awareness among people regarding the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) initiatives was essential, he added. He said that there was need to understand the spirit of giving tax in accordance with Islamic teachings. Arif Alvi said that Zakat was a compulsory while charity was paid on voluntarily basis. He said, “Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) process is adopted internationally which helps to resolve disputes without a trial.”

The president appreciated FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for following ADR for quick redressal of the complaints. He emphasized on educating people to choose a right way for redressal of their complaints as people hesitate in this regard. He said that women ombudsperson would redress the complaint of any woman if she had a complaint regarding illegal occupation on her property. The president said: “The country has a lot of potential to overcome all challenges.” He stressed upon the need to follow the sacred and glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit to establish a welfare state. On this occasion, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman appreciated the role of the FTO. He also lauded the country’s business community which always stood with people in difficult times and carry out philanthropist work wholeheartedly.

He said, “Tax payment is a national responsibility of every citizen.” The governor added that the Federal Board of Revenue should ensure transparency besides dealing taxpayers in a friendly way. Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said: ” The FTO has become a public relief oriented department.” Outreach mechanism had been made easier so that maximum people could benefit from the services of the FTO, he added. He said a special overseas Pakistanis grievances redressal cell had been set up for prompt redressal of complaints of expats. Later, President Dr Arif Alvi also gave away cheques of refunded amount to Suzuki car buyers who had been benefited due to reduce tax rate from 17 to 12 per cent.