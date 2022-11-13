FDA governing body approves Faisalabad master plan

Governing Body of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved 20 years master plan of Faisalabad. Presiding over FDA meeting, Chairman Mian Waris Aziz said that master plan would play a pivotal role in the development of the city. It was a mega project which would also help to make this city a model metropolis of the country, he added. He discussed various matters in the meeting and expressed his dismay over delay in completion of electricity projects in FDA city despite payment of funds. He directed the FESCO officers to accelerate their efforts for immediate commissioning of grid station in FDA city. He also directed to improve security system in the FDA city to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the residence of this housing colony. The FDA governing body also approved estimates of annual budget of FDA and WASA 2022-2023.