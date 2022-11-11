COAS visits Multan Garrison on his farewell tour

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Multan and interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.

While interacting with strike formations’ troops, the COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of motherland, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti.

Yesterday, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa kicked off his farewell visits as he visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that COAS visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations.

The army chief met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops, the ISPR said.