LHC directs to form larger bench to hear Imran’s disqualification plea

In response to a plea challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan‘s decision to disqualify Imran Khan in ToshaKhana case, a Lahore High Court bench has directed the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit their responses. The bench has also recommended the LHC chief justice form a larger bench to hear the case.

The LHC judge pointed out that important and legal points had been raised in the petition which required interpretation by the larger bench.

However, during the hearing additional attorney general Nasr Ahmad objected to the maintainability of the petition.

The counsel for federal government argued that the concerned ministry i.e. law ministry was not made respondent in the case.

While petitioner’s lawyer Azhar Siddique requested the court to send the case to the larger bench keeping in view the importance of the case.

The federal government’s lawyer did not raise objection to the larger bench.

According to the petitioner’s attorney, the court would need to determine if the ECP has the authority to directly declare a member of parliament disqualified.

ECP’s lawyer Adeel Ashraf requested the court to grant him 15 days for submission of his reply.

Meanwhile, the court accepted the ECP’s lawyer’s request.

The court has sought assistance from the attorney general in the case.

However, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next week.

Moreover, LHC Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard another petition seeking Imran Khan’s removal from the PTI chairmanship.

Justice Sethi sent both cases to the LHC chief justice recommending him to form a larger bench to hear these petitions.