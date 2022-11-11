Aima Baig’s latest pictures go viral

Singer Aima Baig shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram and the clicks are going viral.

Aima Baig is one of the most followed local celebrities of the country, boasting close to five million followers. She takes to the platform to shared pictures and videos of herself for her admirers.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her Australia trip.

It showed her in a matching black top, pants and shoes in Melbourne.

Moreover, the “Do Bol” singer shared a three-picture gallery on the feed as she lounged around beside the calm background.

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist in Pakistan for 2021.

She said her dream came true. She was thanked for her amazing work this year by the music streaming portal.