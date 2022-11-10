General Bajwa starts farewell visits

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons “as part of his farewell visits to various formations,” the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

COAS met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops.

“COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities,” according to the ISPR press release.

COAS advised troops to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and by Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar at Mangla garrison.

General Bajwa said that the army will not play any role in politics, the sources quoted COAS.