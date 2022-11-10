Imran Khan’s sons arrive in Lahore to meet father

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sons have arrived in Pakistan to meet their father who was wounded in an assassination attempt during the party’s long march in Wazirabad last week.

Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan landed in Lahore from the UK and drove straight to Zaman Park.

Khan’s children are from his former wife Jemima Goldsmith

Earlier, Jemima Goldsmith expressed shock over the assassination attempt on Khan. She also praised the man who foiled the attack on the PTI chief during the party’s long march.

The news we dread…

Thank God he’s okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman. https://t.co/DGoxlJGwxb — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan also dedicated his book ‘Pakistan, A Personal History’ to his sons.

The couple tied the knot in 1995 and parted ways in 2004 and now both of their sons live with their mother.