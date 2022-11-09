ISLAMABAD: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar who was overjoyed by Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Wednesday, said it looks like the 1992 mega event’s history was repeating itself, in the this year’s tournament.

“New Zealand, you lost the semifinals in 1992, 1999 and 2022. A couple of mistakes were done by them which cost Kiwis the game. I want to congratulate Pakistan on the win,” he said ecstatically.

The Rawalpindi Express said after Pakistan’s defeat from Zimbabwe he never felt that they would qualify for the semifinal. “But it’s prayers of the whole Pakistani nation which did it.

The Netherlands defeating South Africa paved the way for the green-shirts into the semifinal,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former speedster said as a country and as a nation we have a habit of making a comeback. “Cricket teaches us the character of nations and Pakistan team has shown what the players and whole nation is capable off,” he said.

He said after the toss when New Zealand came to bat they were trying to hit the ball but it wasn’t coming onto the bat. “But it was bad captaincy on part of New Zealand”.

Coming to Pakistan, he said the team effort has brought Pakistan in the World Cup’s final. “Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam, Muhammad Haris and bowling attack did very good.” Akhtar said he was very happy for Pakistan as it came out of nowhere to the final. “India are you ready? We have done it.

The feel is just like of the 1992 World Cup! So let’s see,” he said. The second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal will be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Meanwhile, tweets pour in from former Pakistani Greats after Pakistan won the semifinal against New Zealand. Former Skipper Imran Khan tweeted, “Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win.”

Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram said, “Yay clinical performance congratulations to team Pakistan and of course to all Pakistanis. Now let’s enjoy the finals.” Legendary pacer Waqar Younis said, “Alhamdullilah. Congrats to the entire Nation. We are in the Finals.”

Shahid Afridi said, “Off to the Final! Our boys outclassed the Kiwis in all 3 departments’ spin fielding! And Babar lead from the front we needed this! Mubarak to everyone.” “Seems unreal but it’s Real. Final Pakistan Zindabad,” Muhammad Hafeez tweeted.

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal tweeted, “Pakistan into the finals. Congratulations Team Pakistan Great partnership by Babar and Rizwan superb spell by Shaheen and an excellent finish by Haris!! All we needed to win this Matchh!!” “Congratulations Pakistan! Shabaash boys, our team definitely knows how to win games and hearts,” Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz said.