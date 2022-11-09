Pak vs NZ: The T20 World Cup 2022’s first semi-final match will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand today (Wednesday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both teams are vying for a place in the championship game.

Today at 1pm in Sydney, the Men in Green will play the Black Caps despite worries that it might rain during the game.

The semi-final matchup will likely not see much rain, so the spectators and supporters can breathe a sigh of relief.

As per the media reports, there is only an 8% to 24% chance of rain in Sydney. The weather will be clear mostly, however, it might be a bit cloudy.

The temperature in the daytime is likely to stay 22°C with winds blowing at the speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour.

On the other hand, the pitch of the Sydney Cricket Ground favours the batters. The team batting first can set a target of 170 to 180 runs.

Pakistan will face New Zealand for the fourth time in a World Cup semi-final, scheduled to start at 1pm. The two teams have faced off against one other six times in the history of the T20 World Cup, with Pakistan winning four of those games while New Zealand won two.

India and England will play the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Black Caps practiced in Sydney before the big game of the mega cricket event. But, the Pakistani players took a rest, except for skipper Babar Azam, who practiced alone for one and a half hours.

The Men in Green seem to be confident as they have won their last three Group matches. They will take on New Zealand with the same winning combination. Similarly, the Black Caps also are unlikely to make any changes to the squad.