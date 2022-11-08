Daily Times

T20WC semi-final: How to watch Pak vs NZ match live HD?

Pakistan and New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) T20 World Cup semi-final 2022 is being played at Australia’s Sydney International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Millions of fans across the globe are going to watch the game online. The match will be played at 1 pm (PST).

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming

Cricket lovers can watch the high-voltage match between Pak and NZ on the following channels:

  • Live Cricket HD
  • Tamasha: Live TV Cricket
  • Ten Sports
  • PTV Sports
  • Tapmad TV

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

On the other hand, Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the latter’s struggles to make it through the group phase.

Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherland pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa on Sunday that meant victory over Bangladesh later in the day took Babar Azam and his team into the knockout rounds.

“When you get to the top four every side has a chance,” said Southee. “We’ve played a lot against Pakistan in recent times and we know they’re a dangerous side.

“Credit to them, they probably turned up thinking they didn’t have much of a chance but they put on another good performance and they’ll be a massive threat come the semi-final.”

