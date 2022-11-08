Arshad Sharif’s murder: PM writes to CJP for judicial inquiry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the death of slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

The letter suggested that the commission may focus on five questions related to the circumstances surrounding the killing:

What procedure Arshad Sharif adopted to go abroad in August 2022 and who facilitated his departure abroad? Was any federal or provincial agency, institution or administration aware of the threat issued to Arshad Sharif? What circumstances and reasons forced Arshad Sharif to travel to Kenya from the United Arab Emirates? What is the real truth behind the firing incident in which Arshad Sharif died? Is Arshad Sharif’s death really a case of mistaken identity or is it the result of a ‘criminal game’?

The prime minister noted that formation of commission was necessary for the rule of law in the country. “In fulfilling this responsibility, the federal government will provide every possible support to the commission”, he added.

The prime minister also assured the CJP that the federal government would provide full support to the commission and that the government was already probing the incident through its resources.

He said that Sharif’s mother had also asked him to form a commission and the government fully backs her demand.

“After the death of Sharif, suspicions were raised about the federal government and state institutions. Supreme Court Commission must be formed to restore public trust. If an impartial body does not investigate, there is a risk of damage on a long-term basis,” the prime minister stressed.

The development came days after Arshad Sharif’s mother , Riffat Ara Alvi, penned a letter on Wednesday to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial requesting him to form a high-level judicial commission to probe into her son’s death.

She also urged the apex court to take notice of the government’s “behaviour” following the incident.