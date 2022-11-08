Arshad Sharif murder: FIA probing team returns home

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team which went to Kenya to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif returned home after investigation.

The committee, which comprises an official from the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), interrogated Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed during the period.

The investigation team collected findings regarding the Arshad Sharif case while staying in Kenya. The Foreign Ministry and Pakistani embassy extended their support to the team for better fact-finding. The probe team will submit its report to the interior ministry.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in the outskirts of capital Nairobi on October 23 in what was initially described as a ‘case of mistaken identity’.