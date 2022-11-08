PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday announced his resignation from the Senate seat. He made this announcement through a tweet after meeting with senior leadership. He wrote, the party leadership “wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate”. Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022 As a political worker, Khokhar said, he cherishes his right to express his opinions on matters of public interest. “Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best.” As a political worker, I cherish my right to express my opinions on matters of public interest. Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022 Khokhar said that he agreed to resign happily as per the party’s directives. The Senator said that he will submit his resignation to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday. Will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairmen Senate tomorrow, inshallah. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022 On August 18, PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar claimed to have seen visual evidence of “physical torture” on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, calling the Shehbaz Sharif-led government “complicit” and “spineless” for failing to stop such an atrocity. “[I] have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill,” Khokhar, whose party is a part of the PML-N-led coalition government in Centre, tweeted. “No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this.” Khokhar said that the government was either “complicit or spineless” for not preventing such an atrocity. “Shame on us. Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce,” he added.