PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday announced his resignation from the Senate seat.

He made this announcement through a tweet after meeting with senior leadership. He wrote, the party leadership “wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate”.

As a political worker, Khokhar said, he cherishes his right to express his opinions on matters of public interest.

“Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the Senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best.”

Khokhar said that he agreed to resign happily as per the party’s directives. The Senator said that he will submit his resignation to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday.

On August 18, PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar claimed to have seen visual evidence of “physical torture” on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, calling the Shehbaz Sharif-led government “complicit” and “spineless” for failing to stop such an atrocity.