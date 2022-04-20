Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar refuses to take ministry

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday refused to join the federal cabinet citing personal reasons. As per sources, Khokhar was offered the office of minister of state. However, he refused to accept the offer. When contacted by Daily Times, Khokhar confirmed the development. However, the PPP senator said he had taken the decision for personal reasons. “I requested my party leadership that I can’t take up the office of minister, as I want to focus on my responsibilities regarding the upcoming elections,” he said, adding that some family commitments also kept him from taking the office. After much delay leading to gossiping and speculations, the 37-member federal cabinet was Tuesday sworn in in the first phase at an oath-taking ceremony held at the President House. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the members of the federal cabinet instead of President Arif Alvi as he excused himself to perform his constitutional duty.













