Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly seem to be becoming closer than ever since their apparent falling out. For those unversed, this insight has been obtained by the Daily Mail and according to their report, the duo was papped at SoFi Stadium this Saturday.

This comes in shocking contrast to how the duo appeared only to be communicating through their assistants in the not-so-distant past.

The duo were spotted chatting it up on the sidelines, according to the outlet, and appeared to have pleasant smiles. While Kim came donning a thick black sweater and biker shorts, Kanye was seen with his hood up and back towards the camera.

Next to the duo was their eldest daughter North West, 9, to watch the final game FL Flag Football season.