Imran Khan likely to address nation today

Currently, Imran Khan is hospitalized at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where his condition is stable after the operation.

“Four bullets have been taken out from Imran Khan’s leg after surgery by a team of highly qualified surgeons at the hospital,” a source from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital told Daily Times on condition of anonymity. The former prime minister has been allowed to move and he is likely to be discharged soon, the sources added.

The attack on Imran Khan’s convoy killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped Pakistan since ‘regime change’ in April this year.