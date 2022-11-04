Khawaja Asif shifts blame of assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday alleged that the attempted assassination of PTI chief Imran Khan is being utilised to “achieve political objectives”.

He said that “by taking the names of government and military officials”, the issue was being taken in a direction where “no clue or suspect will be found”

In a speech in the National Assembly (NA), the Minister said, “Don’t turn this incident into a victim of politics. Go after the suspects. Constitute a JIT (joint investigating team). But if this incident is being used to defame an individual or institution, then I will condemn it.”

Khawaja Asif also called out Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi for suspending the staff of a police station after a leaked statement of the suspect was leaked on social media.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has announced to hold protests after the Friday prayers today across the country to condemn the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI to hold countrywide protests after Friday prayers today; Asad Umer