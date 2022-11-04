Showbiz stars strongly condemn assassination attempt on Imran Khan

The showbiz stars on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan amid the long march in Wazirabad.

Noted actress Armeena Rana has strongly condemned the gunfire attack on the PTI chief and other party leaders. “I am shell-shocked. Did these guys seriously think that they can get away with this in today’s world?”

Renowned composer and the Vital Signs frontman Rohail Hyatt penned, “Thank God Imran Khan is safe. This is not a good development. Allah khair karay.”