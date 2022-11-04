Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, November 04, 2022


No case filed yet over murder PTI worker in Wazirabad firing

Web Desk

No case has been filed against the murder of Muazzam, who was killed in firing during the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Wazirabad.

According to reports, the deceased had two sons and a daughter.

Despite the fact that 16 hours had passed since the incident, none of the PTI leaders visited his home to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

However, a large crowd gathered at the deceased’s home and expressed their condolences to the family.

Muazzam’s younger son, Ali Hassan, demanded that the killer of his father be punished.

Submit a Comment