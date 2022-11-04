Incubation center inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

To facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas, Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation center was established in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

This center has the capacity to support ten groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they will be trained to establish new businesses. At this moment, the representatives of Punjab IT Board were also present who are the collaborators of PMAS-AAUR to run this incubation center. In this center, incubators working on different business ideas are not only provided financial support, but they also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working area.

This center was inaugurated PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, while addressing on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of faculty members of Institutes of Management Sciences particularly Director, Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and Assistant Director Dr. Muhammad Irfan for their tiring efforts in establishment of this center. The Vice Chancellor highlighted the need of the academia industry partnership and emphasized that these kinds of centers and applied research work in collaboration with the industry partners is the key to success in today’s world. He also added that these kinds of centers need time to promote new businesses. These centers can attract the young graduates to transform their business ideas into successful business.