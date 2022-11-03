Imran Khan attack: Parvez Elahi suspends SHO, others over video statement leak

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the entire police station team concerned including SHO over leaking video statement of accused arrested in firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan’s container.

Chairing a meeting here, the chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take legal action against the police officials involved in leaking the video. The chief minister directed to hold inquiry into the incident.

He said that mobile phones of all police officials have been taken into custody and a forensic audit will be conducted. He said that the facts about the video leak will be surfaced. The meeting also reviewed the firing incident on Imran Khan’ container.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shafqat Mehmood, Akhtar Malik, IGP, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner, CCPO Lahore and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march, has confessed to the crime.

In a video statement, the attacker said he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else,” he added.