World reacts to attack on Imran Khan

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the attack on Khan and his supporters was “completely unacceptable.”

“I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society,” he said.

“I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.”

Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith called the man who foiled the assassination attempt on Khan a “hero” and posted his image on her Twitter.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi said that they were “closely following the situation.”

Star Indian anchor Rajat Sharma was left “shocked” at the “highly-condemnable” incident. “Shocked to learn about the murderous attempt on the life of Imran Khan. He has been shot at in Wazirabad near Gujranwala in a highly condemnable incident. May he recover from his injury at the earliest.

Malala Yousufzai said that “attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong”, wishing the chairman “full recovery”.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Army, and other politicians and government leaders have condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Ali Zafar wrote,  “I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan”.

Pakistani cricketer-of-note Wahab Riaz “strongly-criticised” the incident. “I strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI and his acquaintances in Wazirabad. Prayers for everyone’s safety and recovery 🤲

 

 

 

