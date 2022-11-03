World reacts to attack on Imran Khan

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the attack on Khan and his supporters was “completely unacceptable.”

“I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society,” he said.

“I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.”

The attack on @ImranKhanPTI and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 3, 2022

Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith called the man who foiled the assassination attempt on Khan a “hero” and posted his image on her Twitter.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi said that they were “closely following the situation.”

Star Indian anchor Rajat Sharma was left “shocked” at the “highly-condemnable” incident. “Shocked to learn about the murderous attempt on the life of Imran Khan. He has been shot at in Wazirabad near Gujranwala in a highly condemnable incident. May he recover from his injury at the earliest.

Malala Yousufzai said that “attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong”, wishing the chairman “full recovery”.

Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a full recovery. — Malala (@Malala) November 3, 2022

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Army, and other politicians and government leaders have condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. 1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Ali Zafar wrote, “I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan”.

I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/6hq050rN5S — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 3, 2022

Pakistani cricketer-of-note Wahab Riaz “strongly-criticised” the incident. “I strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI and his acquaintances in Wazirabad. Prayers for everyone’s safety and recovery ”