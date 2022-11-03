Attacker reveals why he wanted to assassinate Imran khan

The attacker admitted that he tried to assassinate Imran Khan but failed.

In a video, he stated that Imran Khan was misguiding people which was the sole reason behind the attempt.

He claimed that he had planned to assassinate PTI chairman since the long march had left Lahore, adding that he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone.

The suspect said he had parked his bike at the shop of his maternal uncle.

He said he acted alone and no one was accompanying him.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.