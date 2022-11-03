Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill made Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan responsible for the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said in his tweet on Thursday that Rana Sanaullah had been giving threats of assassination for several days.

He tweeted that for several days, Rana Sanaullah had been giving threats of assassination by uttering words like crushing the head, and now today, there was a murderous attack.

رانا ثنا کئی دن سے سر کچلنے جیسے الفاظ ادا کر کے قاتلانہ حملے کی دھمکیاں دے رہا تھا۔ اور آج قاتلانہ حملہ کر دیا گیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 3, 2022

Party leader Shahbaz Gill said that “Imran Khan is our red line and an attempt has been made to cross that red line.”

He also said that Khan will fight till his last breath.

A firing incident happened near the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Thursday.

According to reports, a shooting incident occurred when the PTI long march caravan arrived at Allah Wala chowk in Wazirabad.

According to reports, Imran Khan got bullet injuries on his leg. Moreover, seven others were injured including the close aide of PTI chief Senator Faisal Javaid, Imran Ismael, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, said the SHO of the area who also claimed that police have arrested the culprit.