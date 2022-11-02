Maya Ali to receive ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year’ award on Nov 4

Actress Maya Ali will get this year’s “Pakistani Actress Of The Year” award from the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).

The Arab award show had previously honored prestigious personalities such as Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly as well. In a Facebook post, DIAFA announced: “Pakistan. This is for you! Announcing this year’s recipient of the Pakistani Actress of the Year award.”

Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) has announced that Maya Ali will receive the DIAFA Award this year for the Pakistani actress of the year.

Maya Al will receive the award on November 4 at Dubai Creek Harbour Marina.

As per the DIAFA website, The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards is a ‘unique and prestigious’ annual red carpet and awards ceremony that honors distinguished international and Arab personalities, in recognition of their achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment.

A qualified committee selects these personalities from different nationalities and various fields such as music, arts, culture, business, humanitarian services, etc.

Prior to the conception of DIAFA, the organizers conducted one of the largest and most renowned award ceremonies in the Middle East for the past 10 years: The Beirut International Awards Festival – BIAF.

DIAFA has successfully achieved four editions of this star-studded red carpet and awards ceremony since 2017, and has been trending as a hot topic on social media amongst VIP celebrities, honourees, bloggers and influencers.