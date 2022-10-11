Maya Ali calls her someone special ‘limited edition’

Actress Maya Ali shared a picture with her beau Bilal Ashraf and wrote a very special heartfelt note on his birthday.

Maya took to instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the person who I’ve not known for long, but still it feels like I have. I am sure so many people know him as a Star, his shining lifestyle but for me, I know him as someone who cares about people like no one else does, who thinks about others before himself. Someone who thinks about what will advantage others first and not himself. He’s a person with the biggest heart. And most importantly he is a beautiful human being. May you keep shining like a star and stay positive just like you are.”

On the work front, Man Mayal actress started her career in showbiz industry in 2012 as a VJ and with her steller performances and impeccable acting skills won the hearts of netizens and got fame overnight.

Maya Ali has 7.2 million followers on her Instagram account. She performed captivating roles in many drama serials as well as films like “Teefa in Trouble”.

People started noticing and became aware of their chemistry during the HSY collection shoot and Alkaram studio’s latest winter collection.

The “Pehli Si Mohabbat” actress posted a photo of her and bilal both on her Instagram with a very heartfelt caption saying “DILL”, “Mene Tera Naam Dill Rakh Diya” and another one saying “Mere Mann Mein Tu”.