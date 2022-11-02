Good news for CSS aspirants

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Wednesday announced the Written CSS Competitive Examination 2023 for interested candidates who wanted to prove their mettle in the challenging field of civil service of the country that offers a thrilling job experience in multi-faceted domains.

According to the official sources from FPSC, interested candidates may apply online well before 14th November 2022. However, they may also deposit a hard copy of the online application form along with the requisite documents.

All candidates who have qualified for the MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) for CSS CE-2023 and intend to appear in the written part of the CSS Competitive Examination, 2023 may furnish an online application to FPSC by 14 November 2022.

The written part of the CSS Written Competitive Examination-2023 will commence on 1st February 2023 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the examination will be held in 19 cities as mentioned vide Rule 3 (3) of CE Rules. 2019, while the number of vacancies will be filled on the basis of the CSS Written Competitive Examination-2023 will be announced later.

As per eligibility criteria, only MPT CE-2023 qualifiers can appear in the written part of CSS CE-2023. The candidates must have at least a second Division Bachelor’s degree.

The age must be between 21 and 30 years, while two years of age relaxation is admissible to categories specified in Rule-6 of CSS Competitive Examination Rules 2019 available on the FPSC website. The cutoff date for determining the eligibility of the candidate in terms of age, qualification, domicile, etc. is 31″ December 2022.

The official sources further informed that the candidates shall be admitted to the examination provisionally at their own risk subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

On detailed scrutiny of the applications after the announcement of the result of the written examination, if any candidate is found ineligible in any respect under these rules his candidature shall be canceled and rejected regardless of the fact whether he has appeared in the examination or qualified therein.

To avoid inconvenience, candidates shall ensure before applying that they fulfill all requirements of the rules, relating to the CSS Competitive Examination, it added.

Sharing the details of the procedure to apply, the interested candidates were asked to deposit the examination fee of Rs.2200/- before 14th November 2022 at the nearest Govt. Treasury/State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan under the account head “C02101-Organs of State Exam fee (FPSC Receipt) vide challan form available on the website. The candidates were asked to submit online applications to FPSC by 14th November 2022 available at the FPSC website.

They were also intimate to choose optional subjects in terms of Appendix-I of CSS CE Rules, 2019, and choose the examination centre carefully, while the subsequent changes in optional subjects and Examination Centre will not be allowed.

They must duly sign the hard copy of the online application along with the Original Treasury Receipt and attested copies of the Matric certificate, Intermediate certificate, Graduation certificate, degrees, CMC, domicile, etc and four photographs must reach FPSC before 24th November 2022. If hardcopy/documents reach to FPSC after 24th November 2022 it would not be accepted and the candidature will be rejected.

It was told that the online application, Challan Form, Rules and Syllabus for Written CSS Competitive Examination are available on FPSC Website www.fpw,goy.pk.

The admission certificate for the CSS written examination would be made available on the website by 15th January 2023, while no separate intimation through the post will be sent to candidates.

The candidates were asked to contact at the following numbers for further information or queries; VAN 051-111-000-248 OR 051-9211096, 051-9223282, 051-9219845.