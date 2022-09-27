CSS screening test: SHC reserves judgement on plea for date extension

On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) reserved judgement on a date extension plea for the Central Superior Services (CSS) screening test.

According to the details, the SHC heard the plea for a delay in the deadline for submitting applications for the CSS exam screening test.

Advocate Kunwar Raj Ali Wahid stated that many candidates could not apply for the screening test due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province. The date for the application should be extended, he added.

Previously, the last date for application was August 24, 2022.

Multiple examinations in Punjab and KP have been postponed due to rainfall and floods, the applicant maintained. After hearing the opening arguments, the court reserved judgement.