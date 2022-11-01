Rapper Takeoff passes away after being shot in Houston

Takeoff, the third member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has died, TMZ reports.

The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston.

The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was “shot in the head” during the row as per Daily Mail.

“I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” wrote boxer Chris Eubank Jr on Twitter following the devastating news.

On Twitter, friends and admirers paid tribute to the late rapper. “I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” wrote boxer Chris Eubank Jr. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”

“Rest in peace to Takeoff, I just spoke to him too,” wrote Twitch streamer Adin Ross. “I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just ain’t fair bro wtf.”

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. He began rapping with Quavo and Offset, his uncle and cousin, respectively, in 2008 under the collective name Polo Club.

In 2011, the trio released Juug Season, their debut mixtape as Migos.

Migos are best known for their 2016 Lil Uzi Vert collaboration Bad and Boujee, which peaked at No 1 in the US, as well as Top 10 hits MotorSport, with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and Walk It Talk It, with Drake.