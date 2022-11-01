Tomorrow marks actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s 57th birthday, thus the film’s creators have decided to re-release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) in cinemas as a tribute to the legendary performer.

Yash Raj Films announced the news on October 31st through their Instagram handle. They shared the poster of the film in order to announce the news.

The caption on the post read: “Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen. Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in Indian Theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia @iamsrk @kajol #AdityaChopra.”

DDLJ is a romantic movie written and directed by Aditya Chopra. The film was released back in 1995 and became a massive blockbuster. It stars Shah Rukh and Kajol in the lead roles. The story of film revolved around Raj and Simran’s love story.

The blockbuster film also starred the late Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal and Anupam Kher in vital roles. The music in the film has been given by Jatin-Lalit. The famous songs of DDLJ are Tujhe Dekha To and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein.

Earlier in September, Shah Rukh Khan lit up the screen on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to narrate the inspiring story of a UAE-based conglomerate owned by an NRI businessman. The event marked the launch of an integrated brand campaign by Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE.

Shah Rukh Khan is the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centers under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman.

The campaign launch event highlighted Khan’s strong connection to the UAE.