Power wins PGA Bermuda Championship after Griffin’s collapse

MIAMI: Ireland’s Seamus Power captured his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday winning the Bermuda Championship after a final-round collapse on the back nine by US rookie Ben Griffin. Power fired a one-under par 70 to finish 72 holes on 19-under 265 and defeat Belgium’s Thomas Detry by a stroke over the seaside layout at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton. Power, the highest-ranked player in the field at 48th in the world, won his only prior PGA title at last year’s Barbasol Championship. Blustery winds battered Power and Griffin particularly over the back nine after both had strong starts. Power opened with a birdie and added more at the fifth and par-5 seventh. Griffin, who shared the 54-hole lead with Power, birdied four of the first six holes and opened the back nine with back-to-back birdies to seize command. Griffin, who last year gave up on golf to become a mortgage loan advisor before making a comeback, made four bogeys in a row starting at the 12th and added a double bogey at the par-3 16th. Griffin ended up sharing third with American Patrick Rodgers and Taiwan’s Kevin Yu.