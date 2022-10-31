Tips: How to schedule Whatsapp messages

Social media scheduling enables us to prioritize posts, schedule tasks, and operate more efficiently. While Facebook and Twitter directly allow users to schedule posts, third-party sites like Hootsuite even help us schedule posts for Instagram.

But what about those who want to schedule messages on WhatsApp? WhatsApp doesn’t have a dedicated feature to schedule messages. Users can schedule WhatsApp messages using third-party apps to plan messages.

Third-Party apps like WhatsApp Scheduler, Do It Later, SKEDit and others allow users to schedule text, photos and video messages on WhatsApp.

There are several apps that can help you schedule WhatsApp messages and one will find them on Google Play Store and App Store. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can schedule any message on WhatsApp using SKEDit.