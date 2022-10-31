Tips: How to schedule Whatsapp messages

Social media scheduling enables us to prioritize posts, schedule tasks, and operate more efficiently. While Facebook and Twitter directly allow users to schedule posts, third-party sites like Hootsuite even help us schedule posts for Instagram. But what about those who want to schedule messages on WhatsApp? WhatsApp doesn’t have a dedicated feature to schedule messages. Users can schedule WhatsApp messages using third-party apps to plan messages. Third-Party apps like WhatsApp Scheduler, Do It Later, SKEDit and others allow users to schedule text, photos and video messages on WhatsApp. There are several apps that can help you schedule WhatsApp messages and one will find them on Google Play Store and App Store. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can schedule any message on WhatsApp using SKEDit. Go to the Play Store/ App Store and search for SKEDit. Download the app and sign-up using Facebook or create a new account. Now fill in your name, email and password and click ‘Create account’. Next you will have to verify your email Id by adding the code received on your email. After verification, you will see the ‘ Add services’ page. Click on WhatsApp. Enable accessibility permission for SKEDit. Now select the WhatsApp contact for whom you want to schedule the message. Add all the details, date, time and schedule. The message will be sent to your contact on the scheduled day.