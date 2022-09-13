WhatsApp likely to introduce an interesting feature for desktop users

There are reports that the world’s most popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on a feature to introduce an edit button in the message sent to the desktop and will soon introduce it.

Before WhatsApp, the facility of an edit button is also available on the same company’s social website Facebook and sharing application Instagram, while recently Twitter also announced the introduction of such a button.

Even though WhatsApp was reported a few months ago that the application is working on an edit button and is likely to be introduced soon, it hasn’t happened yet.

But the latest news in this regard is that the company is working on the feature of introducing the edit button for desktop users besides Android and iOS.

WhatsApp likely to introduce an interesting feature for desktop users

According to Web at Info, a website that monitors WhatsApp changes, the application’s experts are busy working on introducing an edit button for desktop users.

The report said that the edit button will initially be given access to limited users and will likely be rolled out first to users using WhatsApp on a desktop i.e. computer or laptop.

According to the report, it is not yet clear whether users will be able to see the edit history after clicking the edit button and it is also not known how long users will be able to edit the message.

The report clarified that it is too early to say when the edit button will be introduced, but confirmed that WhatsApp experts are busy working on the edit button. The report also hinted that the edit button could potentially be rolled out simultaneously to desktop and smartphone users on a limited scale.