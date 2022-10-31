Incendiary devices thrown into Dover immigration centre: police

British police said Sunday that “two or three incendiary devices” were thrown into a centre processing immigrants in the town of Dover in southern England, injuring one. Kent Police said in an emailed statement that officers in Dover on Sunday morning “established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises”. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers. Police said that “one minor injury has been reported” and the suspect “has been identified and located”, without giving further details. Kent Live local news website posted photographs of police and fire services at the scene near the Port of Dover, and the BBC reported that a fire was put out. Dover’s Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke tweeted: “I am deeply shocked by the incident in Dover today. I have spoken to the immigration minister about the situation. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”