Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, October 28, 2022


Artemisia Gentileschi lost after Beirut explosion discovered

Agencies

An anonymous painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been discovered to be a long-lost painting by 17th century artist Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reported. The painting was damaged while in the Sursock Palace, a historic mansion owned by Yvonne Sursock, a member of the wealthy and influential Sursock family. She died due to injuries sustained by the explosion. The Palace held a large art collection amassed by her parents, Alfred Sursock and Donna Maria Teresa Serra di Cassano. Together, they collected Italian Baroque and 19th- and 20th-century Lebanese paintings, so it follows that they would have a work by Gentileschi, a much beloved Baroque painter. After the painting was damaged in the explosion, it was sent to restoration experts who came to the conclusion about the painting’s authorship.

Submit a Comment