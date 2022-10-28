Imran’s lie based narrative flopped: Muqam

Pakistan Muslim League-N KP President and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday said that Imran Niazi’s lie based narrative of ‘foreign conspiracy’ had been exposed after Faisal Vawda’s last night press conference.

Addressing a big people gathering after inauguration of SNGPL TBS gas supply in Mingora, Engr Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan had staged the drama of cipher in a bid to deceive masses and his sagging political image after successful no confidence motion against him.

He said Imran Khan had announced a long march for personal political gains. He questioned Imran Khan to tell the nation about objectives he wanted to achieve from his long march.

Muqam, while accusing the PTI government for ignoring the SNGPL TBS project for long and depriving the people of Swat from the gas facility, said that the mega project was approved by the PML-N’s former government and today it has started benefiting a large number of consumers. He said the present government has addressed the long inherited demand of the people of Swat by providing gas to Mingora.

He accused Imran Niazi for leveling baseless allegations against state institutions and destroying the country’s economy. Muqam said that corrupt practices of Imran Niazi in Tosha Khana case were exposed after the Election Commission’s verdict. He said that no compromise would be made on peace in Malakand division including Swat.

Muqam said that elections would be held on time under the Constitution and the present coalition government would complete its tenure. He said that the people of Pakistan know who was a liar by raising catchy slogans in the last four years and who served the country by establishing a network of motorways. “We have no personal differences with Imran,” he said, adding that Imran Khan’s long march was an attempt to create political chaos and destabilize democracy in the country.

He said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the agitation based politics of Imran Khan as his government failed to address the masses problems in the last four years. He said Imran can’t come into power through backdoors and agitation politics.

Amir Muqam said that PML-N was making people-welfare politics in the country’s best interest under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbez Sharif and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif. He said PML-N has made Pakistan defense impregnable and would make Pakistan an economically Asian tiger.