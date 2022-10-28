21st Shaukat Khanum cancer symposium to begin from Nov 4

The 21st Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is going to be held from the 4th to the 6th of November 2022 in Lahore. The event this year will be a hybrid meeting where the delegates will be welcomed back in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This symposium is the largest oncology meeting in Pakistan, It will have nearly 100 international speakers from around 20 countries. This meeting will provide a platform to delegates from a variety of areas, including leading researchers, scientists, practitioners and trainees from across the world to exchange knowledge and expertise related to cancer diagnosis, treatment and research.

The plenary speaker this year is Professor Monica Morrow, former President of the Society of Surgical Oncology, USA, and Professor of Breast Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York. She is the recipient of multiple international awards and honours, with over 500 peer-reviewed publications. Dr Muhammad Asad Parvaiz, Chair of the symposium said, “We have received a record number of around 350 abstracts and 7 top submissions will be presented in the Ahsan Rashid Memorial Medal, named in honour of a great supporter and benefactor of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. Other awards include 3 best free paper presentations, 3 best posters, best video presentation, Bashir-Alavi Award which will be given to the best research article published from Pakistan, and Begum Mir Memorial Award to be given to the best free paper in the nursing category.”

Dr Asad Parvaiz further said, “The symposium is accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (AACME) for 34.25 credit hours. We look forward to welcoming you to this hybrid event in Lahore and hope it will be an enriching experience for all.”