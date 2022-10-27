Living the Age of Viralism

The twenty-first century witnessed the virulence of viruses (like Covid-19), and many others are of social significance, especially in the case of the activities of celebrities in media and sociopolitical scenarios, mostly told as VIRAL. Later, the term was further translated into the form of putting the ‘Internet on Fire,’ especially if it was a new scene or a portrayal of the media females. It was also termed a ‘game and fame changer’ if it came as a Twitter trend or handle from the socio-political personalities. On the whole, the term ‘Getting Viral’ represents the ‘getting or taking by storm’ nature of any post on the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. It covers various activities being carried on at home or on social networks. Quiet recently, the sufferings and inundations of the flood water induced calamities with its consequent misery, poverty, and hunger portrayed on social media. They also spread like Wildfire and are said to have become viral. Pakistan is no exception to this phenomenon, and the fire of Viralism spreads on social media as the viruses of multiple natures hold similar uncontrollably terrifying characters. The social virulence and fear generated by such a Phenomenon call for maintaining a healthy debate to evaluate its positive and negative repercussions on our society.

There are multiple dimensions of this viralism, as are the people in this world. Mostly, it is for economic gains and generating money as an easy source of cash inflow, and it has its benefits in multiple ways. Not only the person whose visuals get viral earns but also the attached supports and logistics. Secondly, it is done to spread and influence certain sections of society to generate a point of view, especially to popularize a specific notion and to divert the general public’s time, money, and energy towards a particular trend. This is a more deliberative attempt than a natural electronic phenomenon-the same upgrades to the level of propaganda per specified ideology. The hawks of political parties utilize these viral campaigns to popularize their ideology and thus win over many people as their supporters. Such propaganda aims to find followers by attracting them towards a specific goal by harnessing their sentimental energy and exploiting their beliefs.

Propaganda achieves a very significant status and role when it assumes the shape of hybrid and fifth-generation wars because of the involvement of highly skilled computer system experts. This is done officially and unofficially by creating a specific and sometimes shocking revelation that would undermine the existing setup and lead to a revamping of the same into an entirely different situation. The highly skilled people are part of the international and inter-continental rings (commonly known as ‘hackers’), and their joint efforts enable them to find shocking and revealing information. These neo-hackers spread this information that gets viral in a few minutes worldwide.

Viralism now is more a taxing toll than just an activity that compels the users to become a part of the same without even a deliberative attempt. We may believe certain things, but as things begin to go viral, we only do so to remain a part of the activity, even if we don’t like it. In this sense, viralism becomes instrumental in generating an artificial reality, creating a world of contrived fantasy that can also lead to disastrous consequences. Youth is a particular victim of such happenings. To satisfy their desire to become famous, they willy-nilly become part of the viral process. The process helps them achieve followers, so they follow others only to gain more followership, but the process generates a viral situation. Social media is a particular platform in this regard which is the significant engagement of our youth almost around the clock. This extraordinary involvement to get virally mostly takes place at the cost of health, money, and time. Only a few achieve some definite aim through the entire process, and mostly, frustration is a solid result.

The activity of getting electronically viral or becoming part of the same may be a good time pass for retired and old age individuals because they would love to be in contact with their friends and be part of an activity, especially when they have no near and dear ones physically in proximity, resorting to social media trends would provide them with a healthy and positive pastime. Moreover, sharing their life experience would benefit young people and make them aware of the latest socio-political movements. Viralism has affected Women in many valuable ways, however, because it has given them the much-needed agency and the platform to express otherwise suppressed and pent-up feelings. Viralism has supported them in their small and medium businesses. Moreover, the beautification of bodies has become an industry over time, and viralism helps keep this activity much more vigorous.

