Noor’s family seeks early hanging of convict. Parents of a 27-year-old girl who was brutally murdered by one of her acquaintances in the federal capital last July have denied the rumors they are open to the possibility of making a compromise with their daughter’s killer who was recently sentenced to death by a local court, reported a local media outlet on Monday.

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in Islamabad’s upscale F-7/4 neighborhood last year in a murder that sparked public outrage and grabbed media attention unlike any other recent crime against women.

The key suspect in the case, Zahir Jaffer, a childhood friend of the victim and a US national of Pakistan origin, was arrested from the crime scene, his residence, on the day of the murder.

He was indicted last October and given capital punishment by a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday after lengthy legal proceedings.

“People should be careful while talking about any compromise which is out of the question,” Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father told. “I have said this over and over again. There is no truth in it. There is no truth in such fabricated stories.”

He maintained he was not only seeking justice for his daughter but fighting for the honor of every woman in Pakistan.

Ambassador Mukadam added just like the high court had instructed the trial court to expedite the case, he was also hoping for an early implementation of the death sentence.

“Most people in Pakistan wanted other accused to be punished as well,” he continued.

Noor’s mother told the newspaper she decided not to visit the court on the day of the verdict since she did not want to see the “cruel face” of her daughter’s killer.

“We will only be satisfied when he will be hanged,” she added.